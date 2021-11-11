UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $500.00 at Mizuho

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $455.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $472.17.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $459.90 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $466.00. The company has a market capitalization of $433.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

