Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) EVP Sells $100,125.00 in Stock

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Patrick Bradley III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, William Patrick Bradley III sold 459 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.49, for a total transaction of $150,317.91.

On Friday, August 13th, William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $55,125.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $317.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 19.39 and a quick ratio of 19.39. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.39 and a 52-week high of $338.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $316.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRTS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

