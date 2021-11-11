Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.11.

Shares of TOST opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. Toast has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $69.93.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 625,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,995,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,488,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,701,000. Institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

