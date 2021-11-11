Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TGH. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

TGH stock opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $41.24.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33. Textainer Group had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $195.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGH. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 133,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 132,818 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter worth $4,470,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 103.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 112,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,400,000 after buying an additional 97,939 shares in the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

