-$0.24 EPS Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Cue Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%.

CUE opened at $14.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $466.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

In other news, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $304,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel R. Passeri bought 3,400 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $50,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 132.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 29,887 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 12.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 55,386 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,139.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 68,248 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 85.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 17.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after buying an additional 88,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

See Also: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.