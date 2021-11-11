-$0.24 EPS Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Cue Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%.

CUE opened at $14.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $466.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

In other news, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $304,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel R. Passeri bought 3,400 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $50,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 132.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 29,887 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 12.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 55,386 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,139.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 68,248 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 85.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 17.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after buying an additional 88,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

See Also: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.