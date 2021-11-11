JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.05). JFrog posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.57.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $37.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.65 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11. JFrog has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $73.61.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

