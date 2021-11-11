Analysts Set Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Price Target at $549.95

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $549.95.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $534.13 on Monday. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $372.80 and a 12-month high of $549.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 142.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $492.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,414 shares of company stock valued at $16,216,875 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.