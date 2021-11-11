Analysts Set Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Price Target at $549.95

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $549.95.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.
Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $534.13 on Monday. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $372.80 and a 12-month high of $549.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 142.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $492.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.81.
In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,414 shares of company stock valued at $16,216,875 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tyler Technologies
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
