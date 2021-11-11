Insider Buying: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Director Purchases $192,800.00 in Stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Director John E. Fleming purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BBBY opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BBBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 607,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,701,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,550.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

