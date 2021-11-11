Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Insider Sells $314,315.10 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) insider Thomas Layton sold 6,270 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $314,315.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Layton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $4,987,789.40.

UPWK stock opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.16 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

