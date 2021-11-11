Brokerages Set Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Target Price at $1,875.00

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,875.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAUHY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 1,745 to CHF 1,875 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $110.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.36. Straumann has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $114.15.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

