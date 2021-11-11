Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,135 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 2,135 ($27.89) target price on Relx (LON:REL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on REL. Barclays raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,540 ($33.19) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,281.64 ($29.81).

Get Relx alerts:

REL stock opened at GBX 2,367 ($30.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,204.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,051.12. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,375 ($31.03).

In other news, insider Paul Walker purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.