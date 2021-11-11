Velocys (LON:VLS) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Velocys (LON:VLS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON VLS opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.39. Velocys has a 1 year low of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 12.86 ($0.17). The company has a market cap of £122.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50.

Get Velocys alerts:

Velocys Company Profile

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Velocys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.