Analysts Set Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) PT at $454.83

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $454.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

TWLO opened at $297.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $335.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.89. Twilio has a 12 month low of $266.60 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total value of $382,040.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,018 shares of company stock worth $29,224,774. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Twilio by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,920,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

