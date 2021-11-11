John Menzies’ (MNZS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 451 ($5.89) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on John Menzies from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 451 ($5.89) price target on shares of John Menzies in a report on Wednesday.

LON:MNZS opened at GBX 296.94 ($3.88) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £272.88 million and a P/E ratio of -6.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 295.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 311.19. John Menzies has a 1-year low of GBX 135.73 ($1.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 365.65 ($4.78).

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

