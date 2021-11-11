Morgan Stanley Buys 243,775 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $39,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $94.01 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $67.73 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Bank of America started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.15.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.