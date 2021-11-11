Amundi Takes $172,000 Position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Amundi acquired a new stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in DermTech by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in DermTech by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at $847,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DMTK. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In other DermTech news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $154,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $109,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,004 shares of company stock worth $470,580 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $26.79 on Thursday. DermTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $793.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.28.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 558.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DermTech Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

