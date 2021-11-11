Amundi Takes Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Amundi bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 193.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 230,599 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,387,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $570,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,387,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $18.08 on Thursday. Jumia Technologies AG has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JMIA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

