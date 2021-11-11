4,172 Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,966,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,685,000 after buying an additional 571,107 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,743,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,108,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,905,000 after purchasing an additional 416,811 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 740,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,984,000 after purchasing an additional 144,474 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,549,000 after acquiring an additional 399,250 shares during the last quarter.

KBE stock opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.80. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $58.31.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

