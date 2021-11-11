UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $9,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $80.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.46. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.70.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $29,129.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $250,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,431 shares of company stock worth $1,610,504 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

