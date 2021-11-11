Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,068 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $2,025,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $1,026,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 174.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 2,113.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after buying an additional 802,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 5.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.06. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets.

