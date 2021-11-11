Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 325 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 27,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in The Howard Hughes by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 150,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $13,814,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $125,036.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $93.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -80.35 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.27. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $66.22 and a one year high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

