UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $8,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,254,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $534,955,000 after buying an additional 508,540 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,614,000 after buying an additional 2,766,531 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $142,070,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,406,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,845,000 after buying an additional 230,314 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493,097 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,565,000 after buying an additional 70,274 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.81.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

