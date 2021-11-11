AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 77762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In other news, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 6,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $103,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $2,756,900.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,858,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,650,000 after buying an additional 1,929,092 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after buying an additional 79,400 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

