Brokers Issue Forecasts for INmune Bio, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of INmune Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.91) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.77). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for INmune Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

INmune Bio stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. INmune Bio has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 18.90 and a current ratio of 18.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $259.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.67.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in INmune Bio by 21.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 65,948 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in INmune Bio by 128.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 75,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 42,642 shares during the period. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 6,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $130,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Moss sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $41,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,476 shares of company stock worth $829,520. Company insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

