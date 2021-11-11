Truist Securiti Weighs in on Primerica, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Primerica in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $12.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.60 EPS.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $162.78 on Thursday. Primerica has a 1 year low of $121.38 and a 1 year high of $179.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter worth approximately $847,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 35.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 628,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Primerica by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.08%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

