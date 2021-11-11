Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHA has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.88) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.74 ($9.10).

Shares of SHA stock opened at €7.76 ($9.13) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.32. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

