ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Trading 6.3% Higher

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s share price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.54. 330,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 31,262,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.68.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. The business had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.11 million. Research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 73,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $369,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 10,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $51,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,306,636 shares of company stock valued at $8,519,741. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 43.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 15.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

