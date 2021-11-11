BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

LON BVC opened at GBX 87.60 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 88.05. The company has a market cap of £385.82 million and a P/E ratio of 26.26. BATM Advanced Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 124 ($1.62).

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

