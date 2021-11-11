bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Cut to $15.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BLUE. Bank of America cut their target price on bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.75.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $11.31 on Monday. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $764.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.94) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 3,217.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 4,861.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.