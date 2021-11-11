E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.25 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($13.24) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EOAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.80 ($13.88).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €11.16 ($13.13) on Wednesday. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.54.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

