The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €345.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €345.00 ($405.88) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on adidas in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on adidas in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) price objective on adidas in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective on adidas in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on adidas in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €328.56 ($386.54).

FRA ADS opened at €284.50 ($334.71) on Wednesday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €281.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €293.51.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

