Piper Sandler Comments on Vicarious Surgical Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now expects that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.36). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vicarious Surgical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $13.24 on Thursday. Vicarious Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBOT. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth about $1,083,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth about $540,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth about $27,000.

About Vicarious Surgical

D8 Holdings Corp. is a recently formed company whose business purpose is merger and acquisitions in the consumer sector. The company’s objective is to identify a target business that is under-valued relative to its potential and ready for transformative improvement.

