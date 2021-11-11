Morana Jovan-Embiricos Sells 8,381 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 8,381 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $207,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Morana Jovan-Embiricos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AlloVir alerts:

On Tuesday, November 9th, Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 3,815 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $94,573.85.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 2,200 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $54,516.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,769 shares of AlloVir stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $192,826.58.

On Thursday, October 21st, Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 100 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $2,475.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.34. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.17). Equities research analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the third quarter worth approximately $11,941,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the second quarter valued at about $8,284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AlloVir by 61.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 804,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,883,000 after acquiring an additional 306,124 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AlloVir by 826.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 250,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,425,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,147,000 after purchasing an additional 245,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

ALVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.