Insider Selling: Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) SVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $223,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.44. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UIS shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group started coverage on Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unisys by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,604,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,394,000 after purchasing an additional 509,690 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Unisys by 11.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,050,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Unisys by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,350,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,349,000 after purchasing an additional 421,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Unisys by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,334,000 after purchasing an additional 127,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Unisys by 23.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,646,000 after purchasing an additional 315,874 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

