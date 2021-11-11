Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Insider Sells $255,884.04 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) insider Alan J. Russell sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $255,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EWTX stock opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average of $21.03. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $40.49.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $170,000. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,231,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,195,000 after purchasing an additional 78,003 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.