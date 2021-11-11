Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) COO Sells $264,920.00 in Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CBOE opened at $127.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.06. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBOE. Argus upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 533.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 13,667 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 10.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,323,000 after buying an additional 50,560 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 11.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 65.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 128,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 50,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.