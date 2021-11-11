Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sierra Oncology, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sierra Oncology in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($7.10) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($7.30). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s FY2022 earnings at ($4.27) EPS.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRRA. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Sierra Oncology from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

SRRA stock opened at $22.89 on Thursday. Sierra Oncology has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the second quarter worth $2,550,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 138.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 21.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 31.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

