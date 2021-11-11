Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 161.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,906 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 13.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,424 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

