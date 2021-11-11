Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $22.38 Million Position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,304,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,332 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $22,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 12,935 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 398,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 251,996 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 71,828 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLI stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.95, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

