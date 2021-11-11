Kevin M. Connor Sells 25,000 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 25,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $1,032,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AMC opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.25.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Macquarie downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 325.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 832,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,200,000 after purchasing an additional 637,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,595 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 110,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 110,075 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 284,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

