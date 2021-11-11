Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Sanmina worth $22,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sanmina by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $39.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

