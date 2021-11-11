Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,800 B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RILY. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 20.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 78.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter worth $737,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 28.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter worth $825,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

In other B. Riley Financial news, President Kenneth M. Young bought 1,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.31 per share, with a total value of $78,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 10,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.82 per share, with a total value of $608,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 189,005 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,522. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $73.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.44. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.19%.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

