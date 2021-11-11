Reviewing ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) & Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) and ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Paycom Software alerts:

This table compares Paycom Software and ANSYS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software 17.31% 22.57% 5.06% ANSYS 24.92% 12.26% 8.72%

This table compares Paycom Software and ANSYS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software $841.43 million 35.11 $143.45 million $2.95 166.64 ANSYS $1.68 billion 20.38 $433.89 million $5.31 73.95

ANSYS has higher revenue and earnings than Paycom Software. ANSYS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paycom Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Paycom Software and ANSYS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software 0 4 10 0 2.71 ANSYS 1 5 3 0 2.22

Paycom Software presently has a consensus target price of $539.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.78%. ANSYS has a consensus target price of $326.33, indicating a potential downside of 16.89%. Given Paycom Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Paycom Software is more favorable than ANSYS.

Risk & Volatility

Paycom Software has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANSYS has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.9% of Paycom Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of ANSYS shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Paycom Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of ANSYS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Paycom Software beats ANSYS on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc. provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications. The company was founded by Chad R. Richison in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification. The company was founded by John A. Swanson in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.