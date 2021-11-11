Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,776 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $21,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 1.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,502,000 after acquiring an additional 214,783 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 835,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,245,000 after acquiring an additional 94,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 398,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,953,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

BAND stock opened at $81.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.25. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $196.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $93,764. 5.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BAND. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.85.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

