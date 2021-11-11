FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Nevro Corp. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Nevro in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($3.27) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.16). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.83) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair lowered Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.38.

NVRO opened at $101.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 0.98. Nevro has a 52 week low of $98.22 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.06.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

