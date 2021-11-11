Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Gap Down to $70.50

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.50, but opened at $66.89. Lemonade shares last traded at $62.55, with a volume of 46,120 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMND shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.86.

Get Lemonade alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.26. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,123,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,843,420. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 65,195 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.