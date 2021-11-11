Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Lifted to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.15.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.99. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.91 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 285.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 501,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,855,000 after purchasing an additional 339,238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at $2,806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at $2,288,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 516.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 245,578 shares during the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

