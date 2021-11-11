TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target Cut to C$20.50 by Analysts at CIBC

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TRSWF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

Shares of TRSWF stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $19.20.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.