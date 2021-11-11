Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 395 ($5.16) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.92% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:KOS opened at GBX 260 ($3.40) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.90, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.69. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 88.75 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 300 ($3.92). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 206.88.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

