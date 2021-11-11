Insider Buying: Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) Major Shareholder Purchases 57,914 Shares of Stock

Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 57,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $465,049.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rtw Investments, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 100,009 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $825,074.25.

Renovacor stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Renovacor Inc has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCOR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Renovacor in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on Renovacor in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

About Renovacor

Renovacor Inc is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

